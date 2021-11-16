KISS Vegas Residency Is Apparently Back On for 2022

It took less than a full song for us to realize this is the Vegas residency show we’ve been craving. Nothing against Usher or Bruno or Gaga, but Sting has the stuff. He’s the perfect artist with the ideal performance style and body of work for the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. That’s why opening night of My Songs on October 29 felt so comfortable and familiar, from the moment he strolled onstage in a yellow suit with an acoustic guitar to play “Roxanne.” The next day, we returned to Caesars Palace to speak with Sting about the show and his upcoming album, The Bridge (out November 19), written and recorded during the pandemic, in one of the resort’s majestic villas. It was his last interview of the day. He’d been out on the patio recording for TV but came inside for our chat, first sitting at a piano to dabble a bit before settling on a sofa. Our first impression was the same as during his exuberant performance the night before: There’s no way this guy is 70 years old.

