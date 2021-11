Kanye West’s apology was accepted by Soulja Boy, who texted Ye back and said he just wanted a heads up that his verse was being cut from ‘Donda.’. Kanye West and Soulja Boy are on good terms again. The A-list rappers had beef in August when Ye, 44, cut Soulja’s verse from “Remote Control,” a track off of Kanye’s DONDA album. Soulja, 31, was not happy about it, and even went as far as to bring up Kanye’s estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, when he trolled the fellow rapper. But on Nov. 9, Kanye decided to text Soulja and offer an apology, which the “Crank That” rapper graciously accepted.

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO