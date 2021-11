To understand what the Sixers have gained over the last week, think about what they could have lost. What if they were 2-8 instead of 8-2? What if they were coming off two losses to the Bulls instead of two wins? What if Trae Young and Damian Lillard had lit them up instead of combining for 33 points on 12-of-36 shooting? What if, one year after finishing the regular season as the top seed in the East, the Sixers were suddenly wondering if they would make the playoffs at all?

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO