A recent scam in the Black River Falls area has been going around threatening to cut off utilities due to past due balances. Black River Falls Municipal Utilities was notified of the scam that attacks people with both text messages and phone calls, threatening to shut off utilities if a payment is not made over the phone or via text message. BRFMU says that they will never ask their customers to pay this way, and that their process for informing customers of past due notices is by letter and provide steps for those customers to take to avoid disconnection. If you have any questions about this scam or your utility account with BRFMU, you can call 715-284-9463.

BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI ・ 10 DAYS AGO