ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

London Royal Ravens Reveal 2022 CDL Roster

By Charlie Cater
estnn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ravens look to soar to the top of the CDL with their 2022 roster. The London Royal Ravens have been a dark horse team throughout the past two Call of Duty League seasons. With the ability to upset anyone, you can't underestimate the...

estnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Royals add six players to the 40-man roster, designate Kyle Zimmer and Lucius Fox for assignment

The Royals announced today they have added minor league catcher MJ Melendez, infielders Maikel García and Nick Pratto, and pitchers Jonathan Bowlan, Collin Snider, and Nathan Webb to the 40-man roster to protect them from the Rule 5 draft. To make room on the roster they designated infielder Lucius Fox and pitcher Kyle Zimmer for assignment. Fox was claimed off waivers by the Baltimore Orioles.
MLB
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens make series of roster moves on Monday

The Baltimore Ravens are no strangers to making roster moves, especially in 2021. After the team has seen player after player go down with injury, it’s a very common occurrence to see the team announce moves in the days after a game. On Monday, Baltimore made a flurry of roster...
NFL
dotesports.com

Paris Legion reveals roster for 2022 Call of Duty League season

After months of silence, the Paris Legion has finally announced its starting lineup for the 2022 Call of Duty League season. Paris will move forward with Decemate, Temp, John, and FeLo heading into the next season. Temp, who finished the season with Paris, appears to be the team’s flex, while Decemate and John will run submachine guns. FeLo appears to be the main assault rifle player.
VIDEO GAMES
chatsports.com

Ravens promote Nick Boyle to 53-man roster; make a handful of other roster moves

Victory Monday was a little bittersweet for the Baltimore Ravens. While they officially welcomed veteran tight end, Nick Boyle, back to the active 53-man roster, they had to place starting safety DeShon Elliott on season-ending injured reserve. Elliott suffered a torn pectoral and bicep muscle in the team’s overtime win over the Minnesota Vikings.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdl#Cod#Inconsistency#The London Royal Ravens#Afro#Zer0#The Call Of Duty League#European
ewrestlingnews.com

Tony Khan Reveals If The AEW Roster Is Vaccinated, Has He Been Vaccinated?

During a recent interview with PW Torch, AEW President Tony Khan commented on whether the AEW roster is vaccinated, whether it’s mandatory, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On if the AEW roster is vaccinated: “I have got word that most of the roster...
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

Ravens Activate Chris Westry, Bring Up Eric Tomlinson to 53-Man Roster

The Ravens have activated cornerback Chris Westry from injured reserve and moved tight end Eric Tomlinson from the practice squad to the 53-man roster, making both available to play Thursday night in Miami. Tomlinson's activation raises the question of whether Nick Boyle will make his season debut after all in...
NFL
chatsports.com

LG UltraGear enters partnership with London Royal Ravens

The London Royal Ravens, ReKTGlobal‘s Call of Duty League (CDL) franchise, has announced a partnership with LG UltraGear, the gaming brand of multinational electronics company LG Electronics. As a result of the deal, the brand will become the lead sponsor of the franchise along with its logo appearing on the...
BUSINESS
estnn.com

Dota 2: The Mid Lane Heroes In 7.30e Worth Picking

We take a quick look at the top mid laners of the current patch, and tell you how to make the most out of them. Now that The International 10 is over, the new DPC is on the way. This means that we have tons of exciting roster changes and in-game updates. One of the more interesting ones was the addition of Marci, a new hero that we will probably see a lot more often in the future.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
NewsBreak
Sports
estnn.com

LoL: CLG Drops Entire LCS Roster, Looks To Start Fresh For 2022

All five members of CLG will be looking for new homes this offseason. Today, Counter Logic Gaming announced that they've parted ways with all five of their LCS players from this year. Their previous roster of Finn “Finn” Wiestål, Mads “Broxah” Brock-Pedersen, Tanner “Damonte” Damonte, Jason “WildTurtle” Tran and Andy “Smoothie” Ta are all now free agents on the market.
VIDEO GAMES
estnn.com

Dota 2: TNC Signs New Roster

This is TNC’s new Dota 2 roster, and by the looks of it, it has a lot of potential. One month after TI 10 came to an end, some of the best teams in the world are still doing changes to their rosters. After learning Tal “Fly” Aizik is making a move to SEA, there's more exciting news from this region. This time, it is about TNC, one of the biggest names in the professional Dota 2 scene.
VIDEO GAMES
estnn.com

LoL: Karmine Corp Signs Rekkles For 2022 Season

The European superstar is taking a step down from the LEC for a while. The rumor mill has been abuzz lately with free agency beginning. After it was confirmed that multiple members of G2 Esports would be leaving after a disappointing 2021 season, it seemed that Martin “Rekkles” Larsson's fate was largely unknown. That was until tonight, when French organization Karmine Corp announced his signing on Twitter.
VIDEO GAMES
estnn.com

LoL: Excel Secure 2022 LEC Roster, Add Finn And NukeDuck

Excel has made a quick work of the 2021 off-season by confirming their full 2022 roster and coaching setup. With most teams looking for radical overalls, Excel has joined them, though looked mostly to their Academy side for improvements. New signings Finn “Finn” Wiestål and Erlend “NukeDuck” Holm are coming in to reinforce the solo lanes.
VIDEO GAMES
estnn.com

Manchester City Esports Is Recruiting Fortnite Players

Manchester City Esports starts recruitment of professional Fortnite players. The London-based European football club Manchester City is seeking Fortnite players for its esports division. Last month, the organization officially entered competitive Fortnite, signing NA East professional player Aidan “Threats” Mong. It was a historic moment for the football club’s esports...
FIFA
estnn.com

Dota 2: Matumbaman Says Farewell To Team Secret

Secret are down to three men. What lineup they have in store before the DPC is still a big secret. Team Secret parts ways with Lasse Aukusti “MATUMBAMAN” Urpalainen after two years with the squad. Secret has acknowledged Matu’s ability and talent as a player, but also his presence as...
VIDEO GAMES
The Baltimore Sun

As the Ravens’ health improves, a roster crunch looms on offense | ANALYSIS

Over the first month of their season, the Ravens had a 53-man roster and a team that never really needed that many spots. It wasn’t like general manager Eric DeCosta was forgetting anyone. The Ravens just happened to enter most weeks without a full squad. Salary cap considerations, practice squad transactions and injuries kept the team’s active roster around 50 players long over the season’s ...
NFL
dotesports.com

Royal Never Give Up reunites three former PSG.LGD players for Dota 2 roster

Three members of the dominant PSG.LGD from 2018 to 2019—Somnus, Chalice, and xNova—completed Royal Never Give Up’s roster for the upcoming Dota Pro Circuit. The new roster was announced via RNG’s Weibo, as translated by Dot Esports. The Chinese organization praised Somnus’ experience maturity, Chalice’s adeptness at teamfight control, and xNova’s exceptional vision game.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears announce roster moves ahead of matchup vs. Ravens

The Chicago Bears (3-6) are gearing up for a matchup against the Baltimore Ravens (6-3), where Chicago is looking to snap a four-game losing streak coming off their bye week. Ahead of Sunday’s game against the Ravens, the Bears made several roster moves on the active roster and practice squad, which appears to indicate bad news on the Khalil Mack front.
NFL
Hutch Post

Royals make roster moves

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Royals purchased the contracts of right-handers Jonathan Bowlan, Collin Snider and Nathan Webb along with catcher MJ Melendez and infielders Maikel Garcia and Nick Pratto ahead of Friday night’s reserve list deadline. The Royals designated right-hander Kyle Zimmer for assignment to clear enough space on the 40-man roster. The Royals had infielder Lucius Fox claimed off waivers by the Orioles earlier in the day. Melendez, who led all minor leaguers with 41 homers last season, and Pratto are considered important pieces of the future for the rebuilding Royals. Pratto was an All-Star at the Double-A level and finished third among minor leaguers with 98 RBIs.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Vici Gaming reveals new roster for DPC 2021-2022

Vici Gaming announced their new roster heading into the DPC 2021-2022 season, with new talents built around their carry Poyoyo. Vici Gaming’s new roster will retain Yang “Poyoyo” Shaohan, the team’s carry, with the addition of Guo “Xm” Hongcheng, Li “Irving” Jian, Zhao “Yds” Jiayi, and the newly-minted captain Chen “起风了” Guanhong.
NFL
estnn.com

LoL: Cloud9’s New Roster Announced

The team may have lost Perkz, but they have some other factors to keep an eye out for. The 2021 League of Legends offseason just got a little bit wilder — with Cloud9 announcing an almost completely new lineup with some roleswapping sprinkled on top. After a mixed 2021, Cloud9 announced that it would replace veteran players such as Vulcan, Perkz and Zven. Instead looking to build a new roster going into the 2022 season.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy