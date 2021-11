Over the past few months, Activision Blizzard has seen major upheaval in response to revelations of misconduct. Following a two-year investigation, the California Department of Fair Employment sued the company over a wide range of allegations including sexual harassment and sexist discrimination in hiring and promoting processes. After a worker petition and walk-out, employees teamed up with the Communications Workers of America to file a labor complaint alleging intimidation and union-busting. In the latest development, Activision Blizzard employees have begun to walk out, and the A Better ABK Workers Alliance is calling for CEO Bobby Kotick to resign.

