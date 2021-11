After experiencing the ease of having last year’s scaled-down celebrations catered, many families are opting to go the carryout route again this Thanksgiving. Even if you’re not ready to fully break with tradition, the local dining scene is offering plenty of ways to supplement your family’s time-honored turkey recipe with heat-and-eat sides and pies. Plus, some spots are taking reservations and preparing prix-fixe menus if you want to ditch dish duty altogether. However you decide to celebrate, local dining establishments have got your back.

