You've been sent the deck and your boss wants to discuss the metrics. She's looking for a better ROI. So, you start building a consensus for best practices. You're an early adopter and have a 360-degree view of the landscape. You have to move the needle as you're focusing on the critical area but before your next bio break, you JUMP OUT OF A PLANE!

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO