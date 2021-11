NORMAN – Oklahoma is set to open its home schedule Friday when it hosts Arkansas State in a contest at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman. The game tips at 10:30 a.m. CT on Bally Sports Southwest with Chad McKee and Latricia Trammel on the call. The Sooners are 21-2 in their last 23 home openers dating back to 1998 and 36-11 all-time in home-opening games. The average margin of victory in those 23 games is 24.4 points.

NORMAN, OK ・ 11 DAYS AGO