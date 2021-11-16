ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elle King Announces 2022 Headlining Tour

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElle King will hit the road next year on her headlining Drunk And I Don’t Wanna Go Home Tour, hitting 29 cities across the US and Canada. The trek will launch in San Diego, CA on February 15th and wrap up at...

