Elle King Announces 2022 Headlining Tour

23-year-old singer-songwriter Blu DeTiger, who featured in a Flaunt’s The Future Experience earlier this year, just wrapped her first headline tour, How Did We Get Here? From playing unreleased music (like her newest single, “Blondes,” out today) to the crowd to getting warmed up backstage, follow along and see how the New York native experienced touring this fall. “I love playing unreleased music on tour. It’s a really interesting and unique experience as an artist getting to play a song before it’s out to an audience and seeing their reaction,” says Blu on her time on the road. “Playing ‘Blondes’ was especially fun because I got to bring the song to life in a new way and turn the room into a dance floor for a moment.” Something tells me that this certainly won’t be the last tour we see of Blu’s.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO