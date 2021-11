On November 6, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (57-1-2, 39 KO’s) slid through the ring ropes and, after eleven hard-fought rounds, he defeated Caleb Plant. Admittedly, he was in tougher than expected dueling Plant. Yet he nevertheless became the first ever undisputed super middleweight champion. Even better, the redhead snagged all the trinkets in just a hair under eleven months since launching his campaign. This, however, is not enough to satisfy the eternal hunger of the boxing public. Now that he has all the belts at 168, the question now becomes: who’s next for Canelo?

