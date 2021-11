Do you think Tobey Maguire shows up in Spider-Man: No Way Home?. Spider-Man: No Way Home is already shaping up to be Marvel's most important comic book film since Avengers: Endgame and the hype surrounding it isn't that hard to understand. For a full year now, there have been persistent rumors linking Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe offering and while it sounded a little too good to be true at first, more fans are starting to get convinced that they will appear in the project which Tom Holland claims is the "most ambitious" superhero film ever made.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO