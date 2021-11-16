AUD/USD bears brace for fresh monthly low near 0.7300 amid firmer USD

The resurgence of COVID cases in Europe triggered a bout of risk aversion towards the end of last week. Austria has announced a lockdown and Germany is likely to introduce stricter restrictions. Protests in the Netherlands against restrictions turned violent. 10y yields in the US, UK, and Germany ended 10-13bps lower than highs seen during last week as yield curves flattened on risk aversion. Crude prices have come off with Brent now at USD 78.4 per barrel. Gold has retraced to USD 1846 per ounce on higher US short-term real rates. The Dollar has strengthened overall as US short-term yields are higher after several Fed members alluded to the point that it would be appropriate to quicken the pace of tapering given the strength in the economy. Focus this week will be on President Biden's announcement of the next Fed Chairman. It is a toss-up between incumbent Jerome Powell and Lael Brainard. While reappointment of Powell should result in status quo, the appointment of Brainard would be slightly dovish. The debt ceiling too will be on the market's radar with Treasury Secretary Yellen saying the US could hit the debt limit by mid-December. The House has voted in favor of the USD 1.75tn Build Back Better bill which would now go to the Senate where passage is uphill, even along party lines as centrist Democrats are opposed to the bill. FOMC minutes are due late Wednesday evening. Thursday is a New York Holiday on Thanksgiving. We may see trading activity taper off post-Wednesday.

ECONOMY ・ 8 HOURS AGO