ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

AUD/USD bears brace for fresh monthly low near 0.7300 amid firmer USD

By Anil Panchal
FXStreet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUD/USD stays pressured following the biggest daily loss in a week. RBA Minutes, Governor Lowe pushed back rate hike expectations. Xi-Biden meeting falls short of positive surprises, US data adds to the Fed rate hike chatters. Australia Q3 Wage Price Index, Fedspeak to decorate calendar. AUD/USD remains depressed around...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: Bears in control for the open

Gold is on the back foot on the approach to prior resistance. US dollar on form as European covid risks rear their ugly head again. The price of gold is lower despite the risk-off mood. XAU/USD ended on Friday down some 0.70% falling from a high of $1,865.83 to a low of $1,843.09. The greenback was favoured instead after Austria said it would be the first country in Western Europe to reimpose a full lockdown while Germany said it could follow suit, sending the euro lower and lifting the US dollar.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Forex Today: Greenback steadies near 2021 highs in quiet start to the week

Here is what you need to know on Monday, November 22:. The greenback holds its ground early Monday after outperforming its rivals last week. The US Dollar Index (DXY) is moving sideways above 96.00 as investors await the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago's National Activity Index and October Existing Home Sales data. The risk mood seems to be improving at the start of the week but market participants remain worried about the possible imposition of coronavirus-related lockdowns in Europe.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Have the fundamentals prevailed or is it COVID?

USD/CAD closes above 1.2600 on Wednesday, Friday’s finish a seven-week high at 1.2649. WTI sheds 4.1% to $75.52, lowest close since October 4. European COVID resurgence drives a US dollar safety-trade on Friday. The FXStreet Forecast Poll predicts that resistance at 1.2660 will hold followed by consolidation. The USD/CAD finished...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD seems vulnerable near multi-month low, just above mid-1.1200s

EUR/USD languished near a 16-month low and was weighed down by a combination of factors. Hawkish Fed expectations continued underpinning the greenback amid fresh COVID-19 jitters. Oversold RSI held bearish traders from placing fresh bets, though any recovery seems elusive. The EUR/USD pair remained on the defensive through the Asian...
CURRENCIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Daly
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Lawrence Summers
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bounces off two-week low, Fed rate hike bets to cap gains

Gold attracted some dip-buying on Monday and stalled its recent corrective pullback. Fresh COVID-19 jitters underpinned the safe-haven metal amid persistent inflation fears. Hawkish Fed expectations, elevated US bond yields and stronger USD could cap gains. Gold reversed an Asian session dip to near two-week lows and was last seen...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

China’s central bank signals easing as economic growth slows

The resurgence of COVID cases in Europe triggered a bout of risk aversion towards the end of last week. Austria has announced a lockdown and Germany is likely to introduce stricter restrictions. Protests in the Netherlands against restrictions turned violent. 10y yields in the US, UK, and Germany ended 10-13bps lower than highs seen during last week as yield curves flattened on risk aversion. Crude prices have come off with Brent now at USD 78.4 per barrel. Gold has retraced to USD 1846 per ounce on higher US short-term real rates. The Dollar has strengthened overall as US short-term yields are higher after several Fed members alluded to the point that it would be appropriate to quicken the pace of tapering given the strength in the economy. Focus this week will be on President Biden's announcement of the next Fed Chairman. It is a toss-up between incumbent Jerome Powell and Lael Brainard. While reappointment of Powell should result in status quo, the appointment of Brainard would be slightly dovish. The debt ceiling too will be on the market's radar with Treasury Secretary Yellen saying the US could hit the debt limit by mid-December. The House has voted in favor of the USD 1.75tn Build Back Better bill which would now go to the Senate where passage is uphill, even along party lines as centrist Democrats are opposed to the bill. FOMC minutes are due late Wednesday evening. Thursday is a New York Holiday on Thanksgiving. We may see trading activity taper off post-Wednesday.
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls remain hopeful while above critical 21-DMA

USD/JPY jumps back on the bids in tandem with the US Treasury yields. 21-DMA is the level to beat for the bears, as risk-off mood lifts the USD. RSI inches higher above the midline, more upside remains likely?. USD/JPY is trading above 114.00, looking to extend Friday’s sell-off to weekly...
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Federal Reserve#Us Dollar#Treasury Department#Inflation#Bears#Aud Usd#Asian#Aussie#Rba#Chinese#St Louis Fed#New York Fed
FXStreet.com

Fed tapering concerns/rising COVID-19 cases in Europe

Equities struggled at the end of last week amid news of rising COVID cases and hints by Federal Reserve officials of a preference for faster tapering though tech stocks benefitted from a rally in US Treasuries. Oil prices fell further as markets pondered the potential for releases from China, Japan and US strategic oil reserves. Meanwhile, various countries are registering record daily COVID cases in Europe, resulting in partial lockdowns in a few countries. The outlook doesn’t look good heading into the winter flu season, while protests against mobility restrictions are on the rise.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Country
China
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD rebounds above 1.3400, holds onto modest weekly gains

US dollar pullback late on Friday as market sentiment recovers. Pound is set to end the week higher versus the US dollar and above 1.3400. Charts continue to show weakness in GBP/USD. The GBP/USD pair rose during the American session and recovered from 1.3406 to the 1.3470 area, trimming losses....
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Fundamentals point the aussie lower

COVID risk aversion resurfaces with rising cases and lockdowns in Europe. US statistics indicate stronger fourth quarter economic growth. RBA discounts the possibility of a rate hike in 2022. FXStreet Forecast Poll expects the AUD/USD to rebound from the September low at 0.7174. The AUD/USD lost ground for the third...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

USD/CHF pares Thursday’s losses, approaches 0.9300 on broad US dollar strength

USD/CHF advance on risk-off market sentiment amid falling US bond yields. Monetary policy divergence between the Fed and the SNB favors the US dollar. USD/CHF Technical outlook: Mild-bullish but would need to break above 0.9291 to cement the upward bias. The USD/CHF rebounds from two days of consecutive losses, rises...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy