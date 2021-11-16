ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, PA

Relative of elderly victim testifies at Texas murder trial

By Associated Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS (AP) — One of the 18 older women a man is charged with killing in the Dallas area over a ran a restaurant in Vietnam before leaving on a helicopter as Saigon fell and was a generous person who loved giving people $2 bills, her son-in-law testified Tuesday....

