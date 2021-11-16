Relative of elderly victim testifies at Texas murder trial

MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Mesquite Police have arrested four suspects involved in the October murder of a man identified as 19-year-old Daniel Mathis of Dallas. 19-year-old Rashaud Holmes, also of Dallas, is the latest to be taken into custody for the crime. The other three, Donterious Lockhart, 18, Timothy Johnson, 19, and Nicholas Mayberry, 20, were all arrested on or before November 10 and charged with capital murder according to Mesquite Police officials. All four suspects are being held in the Dallas County jail. On October 27 at about 10:51 p.m., Mesquite Police Officers responded to a shooting call in the 2000 block of Cantura Drive in Mesquite. They found Mathis on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital in serious condition, but later passed away as a result of his wounds.

MESQUITE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO