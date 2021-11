Each year in Hinton there is a Snow Queen & King as well as a Spirit of Hinton awardee. The Snow Queen & King are SCHS seniors and the Spirit of Hinton is an adult who has made an impact in the community. The City of Hinton has announced this years Queen, King, and Spirit of Hinton awardee. The Snow Queen is Ellie Rhodes. Ellie is the daughter of Billy & Paula Rhodes of Hinton. The Snow King is Bryson Keaton. Bryson is the son of Bill and Tonya Keaton of Hilldale. The Spirit of Hinton is former mayor, Cleo Matthews. Matthews was mayor from 2001-2009 and is a former teacher. Matthews also formerly served on the WV Board of Education. Matthews will be the Grand Marshal in the Christmas parade and light the town tree on December 4th. Take a look at Hinton’s Hometown Christmas on Facebook and stay tuned to the Hinton News for more information on Hinton’s Christmas festivities. The post Hinton's Hometown Christmas Royalty appeared first on The Hinton News.

HINTON, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO