ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

The Death of Static Ads: How AI is Changing Financial Services Acquisition

By Rachael Green
Benzinga
Benzinga
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PNK6c_0czLfpgN00

Photo by Jackson So on Unsplash

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga.

According to a report from Deloitte, 54% of financial service organizations have implemented AI in their businesses. While it has applications in just about every department, many institutions are using AI to revolutionize their customer acquisition process by creating more personalized, data-driven ad campaigns and a streamlined customer experience.

Below are some of the key ways AI is changing how financial institutions acquire customers.

More Relevant Dynamic Ad Campaigns

One of the most powerful tools to come from AI, dynamic ads with customizable elements can be automatically tailored to the user who views them. This means financial institutions can display product ads based on data about the user’s web behavior. This leads to more relevant, targeted ads that speak personally to each individual audience member, leaving a stronger impression on that potential customer.

Automatically Generate Personalized Offers

The large volume of data paired with the ability to process that data into actionable algorithms means a potential customer can fill out an application online and receive instant, customized offers — for loans, insurance and other financial products.

With Even Financial’s product search API, for example, data can be leveraged to power a clean, easy-to-use interface that generates a table of offers — tailored to each user — after some basic info is provided. This cuts down on user research time and allows businesses to generate real-time offers without the need for a live person to process the application.

Incorporating AI into Credit Decisions

Banks can also use AI to make credit decisions based on a wider variety of factors beyond traditional credit history. Some institutions are using it to assess borrowers traditionally considered too risky to lend to because of little or no credit history. With the right tech and data, more banks can offer credit to a broader range of customers who typically would not qualify. It also reduces the total number of defaults, as AI can paint a more holistic picture of consumer creditworthiness and financial health.

Field Common Questions with Chatbots

Potential customers used to have to call and speak with a live person or try to manually navigate a website to find answers to their questions. Now, advanced AI is powering chatbots that are capable of increasingly nuanced speech and complex actions. With these new capabilities, customers can ask questions about a bank’s services and products and get personalized answers and support.

In Conclusion

The key advantage financial institutions see from integrating AI into their customer acquisition process is the ability to target the right customers with the right products and create a fully personalized customer experience.

The preceding post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Why This Investor Plans To Hold Salesforce Stock Long Term

Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:CRM) was featured as the call of the day Monday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." What Happened: Atlantic Equities analyst Peter Sazel assumed coverage on Salesforce with an Overweight rating and a price target of $360. The analyst cited Salesforce's ecosystem of app developers and third-party software...
STOCKS
Benzinga

360 DigiTech Earns 'Survivor' Title After Latest Regulatory Wave

360 DigiTech has reported strong third-quarter results, with both turnover and net income posting solid gains. Investment banks are optimistic on the company, with Morgan Stanley raising its target price to $54 – nearly double the current share price. By Fai Pui. Following Beijing’s determination to clean up China’s fintech...
MARKETS
Benzinga

AmpliTech To Acquire Spectrum Semiconductor Materials

AmpliTech Group Inc (NASDAQ: AMPG) agreed to acquire the assets and operations of Spectrum Semiconductor Materials Inc for $8 million in cash, plus $1.5 million in escrow and 0.19 million shares. Spectrum is a specialty distributor of semiconductor components based in San Jose, California. Spectrum provides a powerful distribution platform...
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Services#Consumer Credit#Financial Institutions#Credit Report#Even Financial#Api
MarketWatch

Bitcoin, ether see further declines Monday, while crypto gaming tokens extend rally

Bitcoin was trading near $55,920 Monday afternoon, down 5.8% over the past 24 hours and down 10.6% during the past seven days, according to CoinDesk data. Ether tumbled 6.7% in the past 24 hours, recently trading at around $4,061. It logged a 9.3% loss over the past seven days. The two largest cryptocurrencies have been under pressure since President Joe Biden signed into law on Nov. 15 a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which contains a provision that would require brokers of digital assets to record and report transactions to the Internal Revenue Service starting 2023. Blockchain gaming and Metaverse-related tokens continue to rally after Facebook changed its name to Meta to show its resolution to build a Metaverse. Gala rose about 2.1% over the past 24 hours to $0.4, contributing to a 302% gain over the past seven days, according to CoinMarketCap. The Sandbox rallied 12.6% over the past 24 hours to $4.4, with a 60% gain over the past seven days. Decentraland went up 2.9% during the past 24 hours to $3.85, notching a 21% gain over the past seven days.
MARKETS
inforisktoday.com

IriusRisk Threat Modeling for Financial Services

The banking and finance sector is changing. While digital transformation brings opportunities, it also brings challenges around cybersecurity and data protection. Threat modeling meets these challenges, providing fast, scalable security and risk analysis, tailored to your business' unique needs. This ebook breaks down the facts about threat modeling - what...
ECONOMY
iotbusinessnews.com

How AI Impacts Managed Services

Artificial intelligence (AI) has become one of the biggest technological advancements over the last few years. It has affected how businesses operate, leading to optimum utilization of resources. It’s important to understand that AI is expected to expand exponentially over the coming years. For this reason, it’s crucial to know how you can utilize AI to improve the efficiency of your business’s processes.
SOFTWARE
Fast Casual

How self-service applications are changing customer behavior

In a world where self-service technology plays a vital role in everyday life, brands and retailers need to understand the changing needs in customers' demands. Many businesses have implemented artificial intelligence and data analytics solutions in combination with self service to improve customer satisfaction, retention and acquisition. Self-service technology equipped with AI and data analytics can help add value to a business and has become a driving force behind the growth in the retail industry.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
aithority.com

Jellysmack Makes First Acquisition with AI Video Editing Technology Company Kamua

Global creator company Jellysmack is excited to announce their acquisition of UK-based AI editing technology startup Kamua. This is the company’s first acquisition and further reinforces Jellysmack’s plans to utilize its recent funding from SoftBank’s Vision Fund II to fuel enterprise acquisitions and international expansion. This acquisition will allow Jellysmack to enhance its existing AI video editing technology to support the explosive growth it has experienced in the last year. It also reinforces Jellysmack’s position as the only company rooted in technology to power creator-led video editing and multi-platform content distribution, and far ahead of any other competitor when it comes to leveraging cutting edge technology to help creators grow their businesses.
BUSINESS
d1softballnews.com

Binance, first ad in the Financial Times

Binance lands with its first crypto ad in the Financial Times, the most important newspaper in Europe in the economic and financial sector. Changpeng Zhao or CZ, CEO of Binance, shares the event on the crypto-lovers’ social network Twitter:. “Our first announcement ever, in the Financial Times”. The announcement signed...
ECONOMY
biztechmagazine.com

Emerging Uses for AI in the Financial Services Industry

Natalie Gross is a freelance journalist and podcast producer based in the Washington, D.C., area. She has a master's degree in journalism from Georgetown University. Even before the coronavirus pandemic, bank customers were trading in-person visits for online services. Now, an even greater number of financial institutions are looking to advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence to help meet increasing demand for digital services.
COMPUTERS
azbigmedia.com

Influencer marketing: How AI and data are changing the game

Through platform changes, algorithm updates, the crackdown on fake followers — with every curveball, consistency has persisted for influencers. The evolution of the influencer marketing sector has been truly impressive and now, with numbers to back up their worth, influencers are more valuable than ever. Micro-Influencers: When Bigger Is Not...
TECHNOLOGY
worth.com

How BlockFi Is Making Financial Services More Inclusive

Started in 2017 BlockFi is one of the world’s fastest growing fintech companies. BlockFi centers its work around financial inclusion—something cofounder Flori Marquez is passionate about. The daughter of Argentinian immigrants, she saw firsthand how hyperinflation can affect a currency and, more importantly, the people who use it. As such, BlockFi works to make financial inclusion more accessible by providing traditional financial services to underserved or limited markets. In addition to this mission, BlockFi supports both institutional and retail clients’ access to crypto assets, including trading, lending, payments and asset management. Worth talked to Marquez about how BlockFi is making an impact, what worth beyond wealth means to her and the importance of the work BlockFi is doing.
MARKETS
telecoms.com

How is AI reshaping telecoms?

Telecoms.com periodically invites expert third parties to share their views on the industry’s most pressing issues. In this piece Mark Jackson, Director and Industry Principal, Telecoms at Pegasystems, looks at the increasingly central role AI is playing in the telecoms world. In the last year or so, the pandemic has...
TECHNOLOGY
WISH-TV

How US ad spending is changing

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A new report is showcasing how advertisers are spending how to get your attention. A leading market research company looked in depth at house business practices are working to keep up with changing routines. Nelson Spade, the general manager of Circulus Digital Media, was on Daybreak Thursday.
INTERNET
information-age.com

How an as-a-service model lends itself to achieving climate change goals

Sue Preston, vice-president & general manager, HPE Services UKIMESA at Hewlett Packard Enterprise, discusses how an as-a-service model has been helping companies to reach climate change goals. The fact that the 26th United Nations Climate Change conference (COP26) has set “keep 1.5 degrees within reach” as its goal reveals how...
ENVIRONMENT
martechseries.com

PreciseTarget Launches the First AI-Based Customer Acquisition Product for Retail

Empowering retail brands to target high LTV customers. PreciseTarget, a retail data science company, is unveiling an innovative new feature, AcquisitionAI, which gives instant access to analysis on a brand’s newly acquired customers, and automatically generates audiences targeting the brand’s highest value new customers. These recommendations are based on PreciseTarget’s unique data models that determine brand and product preferences as well as geotargeting fit.
RETAIL
ZDNet

AI is learning to talk back. How that's changing the customer and employee experience

A long-term fallout of the Covid crisis has been the rise of the contactless enterprise, in which customers, and likely employees, interact with systems to get what they need or request. This means a pronounced role for artificial intelligence and machine learning, or conversational AI, which add the intelligence needed to deliver superior customer or employee experience.
SOFTWARE
Silicon Republic

How Levi’s is using AI to change its jeans business

Jenny Darmody spoke to the chief strategy and artificial intelligence officer at the popular jeans company to find out how it uses AI. AI has become a game changer in many industries. For example, Qatari researcher Abdulaziz Al-Homaid is using AI to discover more about population-specific risk factors for diseases such as diabetes.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
17K+
Followers
87K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy