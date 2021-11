Somehow, Skyrim is now 10-years-old, and Bethesda Game Studios is celebrating the occasion with The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition. The title is set to release tomorrow, and a new trailer showcases some of the improvements players can expect to find, including new gear and magic, a fishing minigame, and more. The trailer has a suitably epic feel to it, and celebrates the accolades Skyrim has received from various outlets over the last decade. The title is unquestionably one of the most beloved in all of gaming, and for those that haven't experienced it yet, this looks like the definitive version!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO