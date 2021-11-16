The Windows 11 Black Screen of Death Is Turning Blue

It’s not an exaggeration to say that we’ve written about thousands of deals over the course of 2021. SPY is a review and discovery platform, and in addition to writing about the latest product releases, we also spend a lot of time covering the latest deals from retailers like Nordstrom, Amazon, Walmart and Frontgate. And all throughout 2021, there’s been one particular discount that our readers have been most excited about: AirPods deals. That’s because it’s been a great year to score deals on AirPods, and on Apple products in general. Amazon, Best Buy, Target and Walmart absolutely slashed prices on both...

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO