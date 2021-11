Microsoft has a lot of money, which means Xbox has lots of money. Lately, they've been using this money to buy studios and publishers like Bethesda, Ninja Theory, Obisidian, Playground Games, and Double Fine. According to various rumors and reports, Microsoft isn't stopping here, and this week, Xbox boss Phil Spencer more or less confirmed this. Speaking to his recent comments about wanting more casual games out of Xbox, Spencer confirmed that acquisitions aren't limited to this scope. In other words, everyone is still on the board. And we mean everyone because Microsoft can afford just about anybody, even its competitors.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO