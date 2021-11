There is a huge plot of land for sale next to my home and my husband and I like to daydream about all of the things we would do with it if we could afford to buy it. We've thrown out the idea of calling in the Tree Masters to create a series of tree-house Airbnb rentals or maybe making a treetop obstacle course. Or, maybe we would leave the acreage just as it is to ensure that no more of the wooded area surrounding our home is cut down.

BINGHAMTON, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO