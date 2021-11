"Romantik" is the second single from Danny D. Weirdo's EP "Cujo", continuing the themes of indignation, violence and isolation approached in "Garcia", but from a less poetic and more abstract perspective, using the linguistic resources already researched by Danny in other songs. Its structure continues as a monologue or speech given by the persona, starting from melodic, rhythmic and lyrical memories, with a Brazilian timbre, waltz, noise and violence. The single, as well as much of the group's material, was recorded and produced in a home studio by Danny, this time during quarantine.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO