Cover picture for the articleLADY GAGA EXPLAINS WHY SHE DIDN’T WANT TO MEET PATRIZIA REGGIANI: E! News reports on why Lady Gaga didn’t want to meet Patrizia Reggiani, the woman she portrays in her new film “The House of Gucci.” On Good Morning America Tuesday (November 16th), Gaga said, “I didn't want to...

940wfaw.com

Effingham Radio

Celebrity Gossip: Jake Gyllenhaal, Travis Barker, Jennifer Lawrence + More!

JAKE GYLLENHAAL'S RUMORED CAT COMES TO HIS DEFENSE: Jake Gyllenhaal’s. Ms. Fluffle Stilt Skin, has spoken out about the backlash her alleged owner has faced since the release of Red (Taylor’s Version). The cat wrote on Instagram Tuesday (Nov. 16th), “MEOUCH – y’all need to clam down and stop cyber bullying.” Although Gyllenhaal has never admitted to owning Ms. Fluffle Stilt Skin, he did admit to Yahoo in 2019 that he knew the feisty feline. https://www.instagram.com/p/CWV_MknJMO7/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link.
wfav951.com

Celebrity Gossip: Ben Affleck, Miles Teller, Caitlyn Jenner and More!

BEN AFFLECK & J. LO GOING STRONG: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are making their romance work, despite their hectic work schedules, according to People. The pair spent the weekend together in L.A., and Affleck, 49, brought Lopez, 52, to the airport for a flight to Vancouver on Sunday. The pair were photographed kissing passionately on the tarmac. An insider tells the mag: “Jennifer and Ben spent the weekend together in L.A. They still have intense work schedules, but are finding time for each other whenever they can. Several times, Jennifer flew to Austin for only a few hours before she had to return to filming in Vancouver. It's difficult for them to be apart.”
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Celebrity Gossip: Ryan Reynolds, Margot Robbie, Lisa Rinna + More!

RYAN REYNOLDS SAYS 'RED NOTICE' HAD NETFLIX’S BIGGEST EVER OPENING DAY: Red Notice has had a huge debut on Netflix. I twas the most-watched opening day for any original feature film. The movie, which also stars Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot was so successful Reynold’s tweeted “WOW! #RedNotice is @Netflix biggest ever opening day for a film. Congrats to this whole team. Can’t wait for Red Notice (Taylor’s Version).
Effingham Radio

Celebrity Gossip: Emilo Estevez, Stranger Things, Priyanka Chopra and More!

EMILIO ESTEVEZ EXITS THE MIGHT DUCKS OVER VACCINE: Emilio Estevez will not return to The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers. Estevez, 59, exited the Disney+ series over disagreements over the show’s vaccine requirements, which calls for vaccines for actors and crew members. STRANGER THINGS TEASER DROPS: Netflix dropped a Season 4...
wfav951.com

Celebrity Gossip: Dorit Kemsley, Pete Davidson, InStyle and More!

VIDEO SHOWS RHOBH BREAK IN: A surveillance video of two masked men breaking into Dorit Kemsley‘s mansion was released by the LAPD. The video shows them shattering a window and then later, fleeing with items. The police said: “The victim was inside the residence at the time and was confronted by the suspects. Both suspects threatened to kill her as she pleaded for her life and the lives of her young children. In fear for her safety, the victim complied with the suspects demands and directed them to valuables. The suspects took high-end handbags, jewelry, and watches.”
Effingham Radio

Celebrity Gossip: Meadow Walker Taylor Lautner, Kim Kardashian and More!

MEADOW WALKER REVEALS SHE HAD A TUMOR REMOVED: Meadow Walker, 23, revealed she had a tumor removed a few years ago. She shared a shot of herself wearing a medical hair cover and fiducial markers, which are used for an MRI to create 3D scans on the brain, on her forehead. “2 years ago today. I’ve come a very long way. Bye bye tumor. Blessed & grateful,” Meadow captioned the photo. Celeb pals, including Christy Turlington and Vin Diesel shared their love.
AceShowbiz

Adele Reveals Dating Rich Paul Makes Her 'Love' Herself for the First Time

In a sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey during her 'One Night Only' concert special on CBS, the 'Easy On Me' songstress gushes over her boyfriend by calling him 'hilarious' and 'very smart.'. AceShowbiz - Adele is getting candid about her romance with Rich Paul. In a sit-down interview during "Adele...
HollywoodLife

Bradley Cooper Finally Breaks Silence On Lady Gaga Dating Rumors & Steamy Oscar Performance

The actor and director opened up about how his ‘A Star Is Born’ co-star helped put him at ease before their iconic Oscars performance. Almost two years after his romantic duet with Lady Gaga at the 91st Academy Awards, Bradley Cooper finally opened up about the performance that sent the internet spiraling with dating rumors between the two. Bradley revealed why the two seemed to have such great chemistry during the 2019 award show in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday November 17.
Fox News

Bradley Cooper finally addresses Lady Gaga romance rumors

Bradley Cooper finally addressed those romance rumors between the actor and musician Lady Gaga. Cooper claimed the chemistry seen between him and Lady Gaga during the movie and subsequent performances was just acting in a cover story about the musician published by The Hollywood Reporter. "Just from a personal standpoint,...
CNN

Britney's battle was an enduring consequence of the cruelest celebrity gossip era. We should never let it happen again

(CNN) — It is human nature to gossip, to peer behind the gossamer curtain of secrecy separating the rich and famous from the common and curious. In the early 2000s, that age-old impulse reached a toxic nadir. There, in the corners of an internet that still felt novel and lawless, a new breed of bloggers redefined celebrity gossip and set in motion a ruthless media machine that chewed up and spat out any fresh-faced, high-heeled celebrity in its path.
940wfaw.com

Pete Davidson Celebrates Birthday With Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson celebrated his 28th birthday with rumored new girlfriend Kim Kardashian. Flavor Flav posted a picture of himself celebrating the Saturday Night Live star’s November 16th birthday on Wednesday (Nov. 17th). They were accompanied by Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner. The former Public Enemy hype man wrote, “celebrating my adopted...
