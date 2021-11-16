ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Entertainment News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHALLE BERRY SAYS SHE WOULD PLAY CATWOMAN AGAIN UNDER ONE CONDITION: According to E! News, Halle Berry sat down with Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday (November 16th) and talked about her role in “Catwoman” (2004). When asked if she would play Catwoman again, Berry said, “If I can direct it.” Upon learning...

Industry News: IMAX, Spider-Man, Reese Witherspoon and More!

IMAX PARTNERING WITH MARVEL AND DISNEY: In a first, viewers will be able to stream 13 Marvel movies in a new format called Imax Enhanced on Disney+. The expanded aspect ratio shows 26% more of the film image on home screens; it launches Friday. The lineup includes Shang-Chi, Iron Man, Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Captain America: Civil War, Doctor Strange, Thor: Ragnarok, Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, Ant-Man and The Wasp, Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame and Black Widow.
Celebrity Gossip: Jake Gyllenhaal, Travis Barker, Jennifer Lawrence + More!

JAKE GYLLENHAAL'S RUMORED CAT COMES TO HIS DEFENSE: Jake Gyllenhaal’s Ms. Fluffle Stilt Skin, has spoken out about the backlash her alleged owner has faced since the release of Red (Taylor’s Version). The cat wrote on Instagram Tuesday (Nov. 16th), “MEOUCH – y’all need to clam down and stop cyber bullying.” Although Gyllenhaal has never admitted to owning Ms. Fluffle Stilt Skin, he did admit to Yahoo in 2019 that he knew the feisty feline. https://www.instagram.com/p/CWV_MknJMO7/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link.
‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ captures $44 million in theaters

Busting ghosts is still a fairly lucrative business after almost 40 years. Heading into Thanksgiving weekend, the latest attempt to revive “Ghostbusters” drew a sizable audience to theaters, while the awards darling “King Richard,” like most dramas in the pandemic era, is struggling. With a reverence for nostalgia and a few high-profile cameos in its arsenal, “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” opened above […]
Box Office: ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Starts Strong With $44 Million, ‘King Richard’ Whiffs

The box office ain’t afraid of no ghosts. “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” a sequel to the 1980s sci-fi comedy classic, opened at No. 1 in North America, collecting a solid $44 million from 4,315 venues. The better-than-expected result is an encouraging sign that family audiences are willing to visit their local multiplex, provided there’s something broadly entertaining to be found there. During the pandemic, parents with young kids haven’t been the most active ticket buyers, but that could change now that COVID-19 vaccines have been deemed safe for children. However, adult-skewing dramas like “King Richard,” which fizzled in its box office debut, continue...
Industry News: Steve McQueen, Ben Kingsley, Dean Stockwell and More!

STEVE MCQUEEN SETS NEW PROJECT: The Oscar-winning Steve McQueen will write, direct and produce Blitz at New Regency and McQueen’s Lammas Park. This will bring McQueen and New Regency back together after 12 Years a Slave and Widows. Production will begin next year. Said McQueen: “The team at New Regency have been wonderful partners to me over the years.”
Scarlett Johansson Touts “Positive Impact” of ‘Black Widow’ Lawsuit, Kevin Feige Teases “Top-Secret” Marvel Project With Her as Producer

Scarlett Johansson stopped for every media outlet Thursday night on a packed red carpet inside the Beverly Hilton, host of the 35th annual American Cinematheque tribute in her honor. Husband Colin Jost, patiently waiting at the end of the line next to her Avengers comrade Jeremy Renner, handed Johansson, with two interviews left, a glass of champagne. “Thankfully he’s here,” the actress told The Hollywood Reporter, the first of the final two outlets. “He’s got a show on Saturday, but I was like, ‘You’re coming. I don’t care if you’re tired.’ It’s been really overwhelming and I’m finally at the end...
LADY GAGA EXPLAINS WHY SHE DIDN’T WANT TO MEET PATRIZIA REGGIANI: E! News reports on why Lady Gaga didn’t want to meet Patrizia Reggiani, the woman she portrays in her new film “The House of Gucci.” On Good Morning America Tuesday (November 16th), Gaga said, “I didn't want to meet her because I could tell very quickly that this woman wanted to be glorified for this murder.” She continued, “I didn't want to collude with something I don't believe in … She did have her husband murdered.”
Jackson White to Star in ‘Tell Me Lies’ Drama Series at Hulu

Jackson White is set to star in upcoming drama series “Tell Me Lies,” Hulu confirmed to Variety. He will play Stephen DeMarco opposite Grace Van Patten’s Lucy Albright in the series, which is based on Carola Lovering’s novel of the same name.  “Tell Me Lies” follows the tumultuous eight-year relationship between Stephen and Lucy. The pair first meet in college, their relationship beginning like any typical campus romance, but they quickly fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter their own lives and the lives of everyone around them. Stephen is described as fiercely intelligent, with an ability to read people...
'Ghostbusters' sequel scares up a N.America box office lead

Sony's latest family-friendly plunge into the wacky supernatural, "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," took in an estimated $44 million over the three-day weekend to top the North American box office, industry specialist Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday. The film comes 37 years after the first "Ghostbusters" and is packed with references to that classic. Original stars Dan Aykroyd, Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson and Sigourney Weaver all have cameos, and it is directed by Jason Reitman, whose father Ivan Reitman made the original. This version stars Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon and Mckenna Grace in a ghostly tale set not in 1980s Manhattan but decades later in small-town Oklahoma. But no worries: the havoc-wreaking Stay-Puft marshmallow man is back, if only in miniature, haunting the creepy aisles of a Walmart. Disney/Marvel superhero film "Eternals" in the meantime slipped from first to second for the Friday-through-Sunday period, taking in $10.8 million. Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden and Gemma Chan star in the story of an immortal race of aliens who emerge from hiding to save the Earth.
Emma Thompson Dances Up a Storm at Adele Concert: Watch the Oscar Winner Bust a Move

Dance like nobody is watching! Emma Thompson was spotted getting her groove on during An Audience With Adele, and her moves are already going viral. Adele, 33, played The London Palladium for the U.K. concert special, which aired across the pond on ITV Sunday, November 21. The “Easy On Me” singer invited tons of A-Listers. Emma Watson, Dua Lipa, Samuel L. Jackson, Daniel Kaluuya and Mel B. were just a few of the recognizable guests in the 2300-seat theater.
Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
Machine Gun Kelly 'plans to propose' to Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly is "planning to propose" to Megan Fox. The 31-year-old rapper started dating the Hollywood actress last year, and he's now thinking about popping the big question. A source explained to 'Entertainment Tonight': "They're very in love and beyond obsessed with each other. They are ready to take...
Salma Hayek wows in plunging sequin gown after revealing 'naughty and illegal' habit

Salma Hayek was every bit the glamorous Hollywood siren as she stepped out with her husband for a red carpet event this week. The photogenic couple stole the show as they arrived for the tenth annual Art + Film Gala with Salma looking incredible in a plunging sequin gown that faded from hot pink to black. She accessorized with the most incredible diamond necklace and carried a small purple clutch.
Heath Freeman, Bones and NCIS Actor, Dies at 41

Heath Freeman, star of the Fox series Bones and CBS's NCIS, passed away suddenly at the age of 41. A cause of death has not been announced, but former Miss USA and Pacific Blue star Shanna Moakler revealed on Sunday that Freeman died in his sleep. The news was later confirmed by Freeman's manager to EW. Moakler shared a throwback photo of herself with Freeman on her Instagram account, where she stated how she's "heartbroken" after learning how her friend has passed away.
Ben Affleck Leaving Jennifer Lopez Because of Their Busy Careers? Singer Reportedly Pressuring Actor To Do THIS

Fans from all over the world have been gushing over Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck after they reconciled this year. The couple has since attended numerous red carpet events together and even shared their love on social media. However, behind the sweetness that they portray in the public, one report alleges that there is something bad going on between them; is this true?
