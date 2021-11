LEXINGTON, Ky. — Ohio lost its first game of the season 77-59 to No. 13 Kentucky in Rupp Arena on Friday night. The Bobcats had lofty ambitions, and the Wildcats shot them down. The No. 13 team in the nation outrebounded, outshot and outplayed the Bobcats to hand them their first loss of the season. A competitive first half was overshadowed by a second half loaded with missed shots.

