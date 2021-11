So, how are your Thanksgiving holiday plans coming along? Do you just wing it or maybe have no plans whatsoever? If so, I understand. The holidays can be so stressful. Last year, our normal plan was canceled due to the pandemic and the fact that I wasn't feeling well anyway. This year, our annual plan was almost canceled again due to the possibility of coronavirus issues, but that's not the case, so Thanksgiving Day will be back to normal.

BINGHAMTON, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO