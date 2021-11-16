ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A 20th Anniversary ‘Harry Potter’ Reunion Is Coming to HBO Max

By Matt Singer
 6 days ago
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone opened in theaters on November 16, 2001 — 20 years ago today. So today is an especially good day to announce the first-ever Harry Potter cast reunion, which is coming to HBO Max on New Year’s Day. The show is titled Harry Potter...

