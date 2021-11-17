ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Ribbon Cutting

ssnewstelegram.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleG5 Cattle and Meats had a ribbon cutting at noon on...

www.ssnewstelegram.com

Related
wkdzradio.com

Grace & Mercy Holds Ribbon Cutting At New Location

Volunteers and workers of Grace & Mercy have reason to celebrate each time someone walks through its doors, and later returns to society ready to impact others and affect positive change. But the faith-based transitional recovery home in Hopkinsville for women coming out of incarceration, homelessness or an unmitigated crisis...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Record-Journal

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For Cheshire Craft Brewing

On Thursday, Oct. 21, the Cheshire Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for Cheshire Craft Brewing, at 125 Commerce Court. They have a beautiful tap room. Cheshire Craft Brewing, founded in 2020, by Frank Barretta, Scott DeMeo, Jami Ferguson, and Kevin Ferguson. They are open Thursdays through Sunday.
CHESHIRE, CT
Plainview Daily Herald

Hello Baby marks grand opening with ribbon cutting

It was a celebratory weekend for Terra James, owner of Hello Baby. The business owner officially cut ribbon and welcomed the community into her new store front at 509 Broadway. She spent Friday afternoon surrounded by family, friends, supporters and other local leaders and busines professionals with plenty of hugs...
SMALL BUSINESS
Telegraph

Hideaway Trading Post ribbon cutting planned

JERSEYVILLE – A ribbon cutting is set for 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19, at the Hideaway Trading Post, 117 S. Washington St., in Jerseyville. Owned by Margaret Dublo, the retail boutique offers gifts, food items and home décor. It is the latest business to open in Jerseyville’s Historic City Center District.
JERSEYVILLE, IL
koxe.com

Ribbon Cutting held for Just Right Mattress Gallery

The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Just Right Mattress Gallery on November 9, 2021. According to the Brownwood Chamber, Just Right Mattress Gallery, is family owned and operated since 2012. Their mission is to help people improve quality of life through a good night’s sleep. They have created an atmosphere to make your mattress buying experience only the best and look forward to serving the community!
BROWNWOOD, TX
newhydeparkillustrated.com

Chamber Holds A 30th Year Anniversary Ribbon Cutting

On Friday, Oct. 15, the Greater New Hyde Park Chamber of Commerce held an anniversary ribbon cutting for two of its longtime members, The Gourmet Bake Shop and Market Place Publications for their 30 years in business. The Gourmet Bake Shop has been serving the community in the same location...
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
yourvalley.net

TrustBank hosts ribbon cutting for new Scottsdale office

TrustBank hosted a community-driven grand opening signaling its further Arizona expansion featuring its newest location in Scottsdale earlier this month. TrustBank has been growing its Arizona footprint with offices in Mesa, Phoenix and now in Scottsdale, according to a press release. Sandra Hudson, president of TrustBank and CEO of Wealth...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Express-Star

Chickasha Chamber holds ribbon cutting for Legendary Bicycles

The Chickasha Chamber hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony to welcome Legendary Bicycles into the Chickasha Chamber Family on Friday, November 5th. “We are pleased to have Legendary Bicycles as a Chickasha Chamber Member,” Cassandra Robnett, President and CEO of the Chickasha Chamber exclaimed. “We welcome them into the business community and wish them much success going forward.”
CHICKASHA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
mchenrytimes.com

Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening at Jalsa Bar & Restaurant

Cary Grove Area Chamber of Commerce issued the following announcement on Nov. 8. On Friday, October 15, 2021, the Cary-Grove Area Chamber of Commerce, along with the Crystal Lake Chamber of Commerce hosted a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to celebrate the Grand Opening of Jalsa Bar & Restaurant, 1295 Randall Rd., Ste. 112, Crystal Lake.
CARY, IL
whiterivernow.com

BACC holds ribbon-cutting for Main Street Nutrition

The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Main Street Nutrition last week. Main Street Nutrition is under new ownership and serves loaded teas, meal-replacement shakes, and more. Main Street Nutrition, located at 159 W.Main St. in Batesville, is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to...
BATESVILLE, AR
Demopolis Times

Warhouse Cinemas holds official ribbon cutting

Warhouse Cinemas held its official ribbon-cutting ceremony last Thursday, October 28. The drive-in theater is located at 1908 Mauvilla Drive on the former Demopolis Academy campus. Owner Richard “Tank” Bryant has wanted to open a drive-in movie theater in Demopolis for several years now, and earlier this year he gained...
DEMOPOLIS, AL
koxe.com

Brownwood Chamber holds ribbon cutting for Hair Nation

The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting for Hair Nation Mobile Barber Beauty Shop on November 9, 2021. Clarence Hickerson served his country for over 20 years in the United States Military and is now a retired veteran. He and his wife Chera opened Hair Nation Barber Beauty Shop in August 2017. The location at 201 Adams Street closed in 2020. Now, Clarence is back with the Mobile Hair Nation Barber Beauty Shop. Services include all types of haircuts, hair coloring, hair braiding, extensions, sew-ins, up do’s for prom or weddings, and more.
BROWNWOOD, TX
Boone Country Connection

Bethel Hills Community Ribbon Cutting October 24

The Bethel Hills Community in Dutzow, a faith-based community for people with and without developmental disabilities living together, held an open house, dedication service and ribbon-cutting on Sunday, October 24. There was a great turnout from the community, including board members, prospective clients, volunteers and donors. The event started off with an open house and tours of the property.
POLITICS
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Plainview to host ribbon cutting at new city hall

The city of Plainview, along with the Plainview Chamber of Commerce, will host an open house and ribbon cutting at the new City Hall, 202 W. 5th St., 3:30-5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. City staff will be available for tours of the new facility, and the ribbon cutting is scheduled for...
PLAINVIEW, TX
murfreesborovoice.com

Ribbon Cutting set for Historic Courthouse Museum

Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron invites the community to a special ribbon cutting ceremony for the opening of the County’s historic courthouse museum at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21. “We are extremely excited to showcase our county’s rich history,” said Ketron. “This project has been in the making for quite...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
williamsonherald.com

CapWealth hosts ribbon cutting at McEwen Northside office

CapWealth celebrated a ribbon cutting at its offices in Franklin’s McEwen Northside development on Nov. 11 alongside Williamson, Inc. The event was a long time in the making, as CapWealth’s project started in 2020 and the company moved into the new space during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tim Pagliara started CapWealth...
MCEWEN, TN
wfirnews.com

The French Farmhouse on Church Avenue cuts the ribbon

The French Farmhouse on Church Avenue in downtown Roanoke cut the ribbon today. Owner Ashley Lawson offers her take on the home-decor marketplace. Perfect for holiday gifts as well she says. Lawson also says her goal is to be budget-friendly. Right next door the old Firehouse number one is being renovated as a retail space.
ROANOKE, VA
Ashtabula Star Beacon

Eatery celebrates opening with ribbon-cutting ceremony

SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — A new eatery opened its doors on Saturday as the Greater Ashtabula Chamber of Commerce welcomed them with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. “I am very anxious and excited,” said “Barri’s Tacos Locos & More” owner Rodrigo Llamas. He said he worked at the Texas Road House from 2005 to 2013 and thought about eventually opening his own place.
Times News

Yergey Brewing celebrates expansion and anniversary with a ribbon cutting

Yergey Brewing Nano-Brewery, 235 Main St., celebrates its recent expansion and its five-year anniversary with a ribbon cutting ceremony Oct. 14. Owner Jim Yergey, center, is joined by brewery staff, Borough of Emmaus Mayor Lee Ann Gilbert, state Rep. Milou Mackenzie, R-131st and representatives from the Emmaus Main Street Partners and Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce. The brewery is also a taproom where patrons can purchase the brewery's beers. Photo courtesy of Alan Sylvestre Media.
EMMAUS, PA
95.3 MNC

Ribbon cut on Founders Circle at Beutter Park in Mishawaka

The City of Mishawaka conducted a ribbon cutting ceremony at “Founders Circle”, located at Robert C. Beutter Riverfront Park just northeast of the Ball Band Biergarten on Wednesday, November 10th at 3:30pm. When the park was designed and constructed in 2004, an area of the park was reserved for a...
MISHAWAKA, IN

