The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting for Hair Nation Mobile Barber Beauty Shop on November 9, 2021. Clarence Hickerson served his country for over 20 years in the United States Military and is now a retired veteran. He and his wife Chera opened Hair Nation Barber Beauty Shop in August 2017. The location at 201 Adams Street closed in 2020. Now, Clarence is back with the Mobile Hair Nation Barber Beauty Shop. Services include all types of haircuts, hair coloring, hair braiding, extensions, sew-ins, up do’s for prom or weddings, and more.
Comments / 0