‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelsey Asbille Says Monica Is Tied to the Duttons ‘Whether She Likes It or Not’

By Sterling Whitaker
 5 days ago
Yellowstone's Season 4 premiere included some extra-intense action for Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille) and her son, Tate (Brecken Merrill), and in a new interview, Asbille opens up about what lies ahead for her character after a turn of events that is certain to change everything. Season 4 of Yellowstone...

