10 Tips for Entrepreneurs: Celebrating Women's Entrepreneurship Day [Infographic]

(BPT) - Face it, everyone’s done it — abandoned wellness goals over the holidays, hoping to make up for it with New Year’s resolutions. According to a recent study, half of Americans have broken a diet due to the holidays. In the fifth annual “Writing Off the End of the Year” survey, commissioned by Herbalife Nutrition, the average respondent expects to gain eight pounds over the holiday season. But most aren’t worrying about the weight gain, and instead plan on enjoying the season without sticking to their diets. What's their solution? More than 60% say they will wait till the new year, making that extra weight next year’s problem.

LIFESTYLE ・ 4 DAYS AGO