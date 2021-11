Tarkio Tech and its board held a Small Business Forum and Economic Development Luncheon at the Thompson Learning Center on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. Around 30 area business and industry leaders took a tour of the facilities and were updated on Tarkio Tech by President Johnnie Davis, followed by roundtable and discussion of ideas moving forward. Johnnie Davis is pictured above leading a tour of the campus and at left giving the tour in the welding shop.

