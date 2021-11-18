FDA could approve COVID-19 boosters for all by end of week as cases continue to rise

More Americans could soon be eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot as the FDA could approve boosters for all adults by tomorrow.

On Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul encouraged anyone who lives in the area and feels at risk to get the booster.

The announcement from the governor came as the United States is averaging more than 82,000 new COVID-19 cases a day. That number is up 11% over the daily average two weeks ago.

With winter at our doorstep, health officials say boosters may be the answer, although they are only available for certain groups right now.

On Tuesday, Pfizer applied for emergency use authorization for boosters for all adults.

"At this point, we know that immunity wanes over time, we also know that a third dose of the Pfizer, Moderna, vaccine will substantially increase protection again,” said Dr. Leana Wen, former Baltimore health commissioner.

The FDA says its vaccine advisers will not meet to discuss the matter, which means the decision on authorization could happen at any time.

Meanwhile, another potential tool in the fight against COVID-19 is in the works – Pfizer’s experimental antiviral pill called Paxlovid.

The company has applied to the FDA for an emergency use authorization, and sources say the White House is about to purchase 10 million doses of the drug.

COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters are being given out at East Hampton Town Hall between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.