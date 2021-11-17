ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Our vision can improve with age

Cover picture for the articleSome Bible stories unsettled me when I was little, confused me as a middle-schooler, and brought yet...

How Pets Improve Our Wellbeing

Sukham Blog – A monthly column focused on South Asian health and wellbeing. One evening three weeks ago, I stopped by the home of a friend whose Golden Retriever had given birth to nine beautiful puppies. As soon as I sat on the lawn where the puppies were mulling around, three of them clambered onto my lap and began to gnaw at my fingers, gazing up at me with looks of pure innocence. The troubles of my day melted away and I was instantly transported to a magical place. I remained on an emotional high for the rest of that evening.
Retinoid Therapy Improves Vision in Mice with Usher Syndrome

Usher syndrome type 1F (USH1F) is characterized by deafness, progressive retinal degeneration, and balance issues. Now, using data generated from patients and mice with the genetic mutation for Usher syndrome, the cellular mechanism behind progressive vision loss has been identified. Based on these findings, researchers were able to test a retinoid therapy that improved vision in mice with Usher syndrome. The researchers noted that assessing a similar therapy should be considered in people with Usher syndrome in an effort to slow vision loss.
Forgetting This One Thing Can Be a Sign of Dementia

Dementia is a much-feared prospect of getting older, but it's increasingly common: Experts estimate that the number of Americans with dementia will double by the year 2040, as a growing population ages and people live longer. Although the condition is progressive, it's important to recognize dementia early and seek treatment so its advancement can be slowed. These are some of the most common symptoms of dementia; forgetting one thing, in particular, is a red flag for the condition. To find out what it is, read on for these 5 key points, including the one thing you might forget that's a major sign. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
Moses
Hospice nurse reveals what people say before dying

A hospice nurse from California has revealed what most people say before they die.Julie, who goes only by her first name on social media, has been working as a hospice nurse in Los Angeles for the past five years and has been educating people about death on TikTok.Hospice care is a type of health care that focuses on relieving a terminally ill patient’s pain and symptoms and attending to their emotional and spiritual needs at the end of life.“I love educating patients and families about what to expect with hospices and what to expect with the specific disease they are...
9-year-old Girl With Autism Starts College With An IQ Higher Than Albert Einstein And Stephen Hawking

Meet the 9-year-old girl who is making worldwide headlines all the way from Mexico City. The little girl is blowing everyone's mind with her intelligence and academic ability. The best part is that along with her success she is removing the stigma associated with autism and proving to everyone, including herself that not even a developmental disorder can get in the way of strong will and intellect.
Using mechanical tools improves our language skills, study finds

Our ability to understand the syntax of complex sentences is one of the most difficult language skills to acquire. In 2019, research had revealed a correlation between being particularly proficient in tool use and having good syntactic ability. A new study, by researchers from Inserm, CNRS, Université Claude Bernard Lyon 1 and Université Lumière Lyon 2 in collaboration with Karolinska Institutet in Sweden, has now shown that both skills rely on the same neurological resources, which are located in the same brain region. Furthermore, motor training using a tool improves our ability to understand the syntax of complex sentences and -- vice-versa -- syntactic training improves our proficiency in using tools. These findings could be applied clinically to support the rehabilitation of patients having lost some of their language skills.
Helping Improve Vision Around the World One Pair of Glasses at a Time

By Melody Borgman (email), Correctional Industries Manager & Kimberly Isham (email), Correctional Industries Specialist. An incarcerated individual inspects a pair of donated eyeglasses. Correctional Industries (CI) is teaming up with Lions Clubs International to assist the Northwest Lions Eyeglass Recycling Center (NWLERC) in Olympia, Washington. (Photo taken by DOC Employee)
Study: Retinoid therapy may improve vision in people with rare genetic disorder

Investigators from the University of Maryland found that uncovering the mechanism of vision loss in Usher syndrome yields additional drug targets for eventual development of better therapies. Using data generated from patients and mice with genetic mutation for the disorder Usher syndrome, investigators from the University of Maryland School of...
7 Ways Pets Can Help with Healthy Aging

Pets provide companionship, but the benefits of being a pet owner go well beyond simply alleviating loneliness. Research suggests owning a pet can reduce stress, lower heart rate and blood pressure, and may even help prevent certain illnesses. As you get older, owning a pet may help you stay sharp and could provide other mental health benefits as well.
Egypt
Phone apps can improve caregiver mental health

Those who care for older adults suffering with memory loss and other cognitive impairments can significantly reduce their depression, stress, and anxiety by focusing on what is going on at the moment and engaging in mindfulness therapy, according to new Rutgers research. The study, published in Aging & Mental Health,...
New Research Shows Virtual School Can Harm Children’s Vision

Newswise — NEW ORLEANS, La. – When COVID-19 first shut down classrooms and virtual schooling became the new norm, ophthalmologists predicted an increase in digital eye strain in children. New research from ophthalmologists at Wills Eye Hospital confirms that the increased screen time did lead to more eye strain in children, as well as a more troubling eye condition called convergence insufficiency, which can cause difficulty reading. The study is being presented at AAO 2021, the 125th annual meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology.
Time-out: We should rethink our perception of age

The obligatory “first drink” for a 21st birthday is perfectly indicative of how comical and arbitrary the weight we place on age really is. I absolutely adore celebrating birthdays; I am a firm believer in celebrations, from Hallmark Holidays to anniversaries and beyond — it is delightful to gather with those you love and focus on the positive. Following many of my friends turning 21 and with my birthday on the horizon, I have come to find the great deal of importance we place on age to be something worth examining further.
COVID can not take our freedoms

With the outbreak of COVID, all other diseases suddenly pale in comparison. Never mind that they are other killers out there that are much more dangerous. Some say it’s political. Some say it’s a mandate to exercise a show of control. I think the people at the Basin Electric Power LRS protest have said it correctly. “It’s not about the vaccine, it’s a protest of a mandate.”
Diet, exercise can improve teens' mental health

Depression and anxiety have been increasing among teenagers worldwide for many years, and the COVID-19 global pandemic only exacerbated the problem. In October 2019, before anyone had heard of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, though, Peter Templeton, founder of the William Templeton Foundation for Young People's Mental Health and executive director at Institute for Manufacturing's Engage program in the Cambridge University Engineering Department, launched a wide-ranging, international, multi-disciplinary project intended to "innovate early interventions for depression in young people."
How gardening can help improve wellbeing

We are living through very challenging times, especially with the ongoing pandemic and constant, unfair bashing of GPs by the government and the media. There are GPs out there totally burnt out, leaving the profession and many more contemplating whether to leave as I write this article. I have been...
Reversal of Aging Is Here. How Far Can It Go?

The ability to reverse aging is now in everyone’s hands, although they might not realize it. Aging is reversed anytime you experience the following: Healing from an illness or wound. Healing restores the body to a state before the setback occurred. Returning to the markers of youth: […] By Deepak Chopra, MD and Shai Efrati, MD.
Vaccines for children become available in nearby communities

Since the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine was approved to prevent Covid-19 in children over the age of five years old in late October, smaller towns have waited for it to become available. In Caprock Country, clinics in Matador and Silverton have not yet had the vaccine for kids. Some healthcare providers in the area have stated that they do not expect to receive doses for children. “We are probably…
