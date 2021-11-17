Valley: Bi-District Champs

Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., warned the United States must not "turn a blind eye" to Chinese abuses after Tennis star Peng Shuai reportedly went missing shortly after alleging the former vice premier sexually assaulted her earlier this month. The Florida congressman discussed the athlete's reported disappearance on "Fox & Friends...
Chinese tennis star Peng Shaui, whose disappearance from the public eye following a sexual assault allegation raised safety concerns, had a video call with top Olympic officials Sunday. Peng had a 30-minute video conference with the International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach and two other IOC officials to discuss her...
(THE HILL) — Kyle Rittenhouse’s defense attorney Mark Richards said Friday that he threw Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s crew “out of the room several times” while they were filming footage for a documentary about the teen during his trial. On Friday, Fox News announced a “Tucker Carlson Originals” documentary...
Friday’s authorization by federal officials to expand Covid-19 booster shot eligibility to all adults was met with overwhelming support from public health experts. But some were puzzled as to why the Food and Drug Administration didn’t make the move sooner. Despite a plan by the Biden administration to have boosters...
CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s deposed prime minister signed a deal with the military on Sunday that will see him reinstated, almost a month after a military coup put him under house arrest. A key pro-democracy group that has mobilized dozens of protests had dismissed the deal as “a form of betrayal.”
Before the murder trial began for the three white men accused in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, who was Black, race was expected to be a major theme in the case. Jurors were asked if they supported Black Lives Matter, if they had participated in any racial justice demonstrations and if they considered the Confederate flag to be racist. All but one Black person was struck from the jury. Eleven of the 12 jurors selected are white.
The Biden administration and Democratic lawmakers were optimistic on Sunday after the House passed their social spending and climate package late last week, expressing confidence that the Build Back Better Act will pass the Senate and ultimately land on President Biden ’s desk. The House passed the Democrats’ massive social...
Russia has accused the U.S. of whipping up "hysteria" over a possible invasion of Ukraine after a buildup of troops near the border. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Sunday criticized U.S. news media for "artificially" creating panic about an invasion after the release of satellite images on Nov. 8 showed around 90,000 Russian troops gathered near Ukraine’s border.
Pregnant women and their babies are at increased risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19, including death and stillbirths, according to new research published Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A study analyzing data from the Mississippi State Department of Health found that the rate of death among...
Comments / 0