Museum Faces

We all know dogs are weird and wonderful, so why not spend the day exploring a place that embraces the unusual? These mysterious museums welcome furry friends to explore uncanny exhibits and discover out-of-the-ordinary objects and oddities by your side. International UFO Museum. For an out-of-this-world experience with your pup,...
The Spring Street Museum began life as Tally’s Bank in 1866. Construction on the building began in 1861, but wasn’t completed until 1865 due to the American Civil War. It has remained one of the oldest surviving buildings in the city of Shreveport. The building officially become the Spring Street...
The Great Plains Dinosaur Museum held a 'Night at the Museum, Let's Raise a Glass' get-together on Friday, November 5, from 5:30-7:00 p.m. It was a chance for supporters and fans of the museum to gather for some drinks, hors d'oeuvres, conversation, and to recognize some people that have helped the museum get to where it is.
Until last week my knowledge of the Berkshire Museum was limited to the controversial 2018 sale of many of the gems in its painting collection. They included Norman Rockwell’s “Shuffleton’s Barbershop,” a gift to the museum from Norman Rockwell himself. Over fifty million dollars worth of art was sold to keep the museum’s doors open, build its endowment and renovate.
Where: DePaul Art Museum, 935 W. Fullerton, 773.325.7506. When: Mon–Tue: Closed, Wed–Th: 11 am–7 pm, Fri–Sun: 11 am–5 pm. DPAM is closed on the following days: Independence Day, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, (December 25–27), and New Year’s Day. Tock reservations are required. Search the calendar for events. Admission,...
Every once in a while, nature reveals something that looks like it came straight out of a horror movie. State park workers in Texas recently revealed an image of a fish with a living parasite in its mouth, in place of its tongue. Texas Parks and Wildlife posted the photo...
(Inside Science) -- Anyone who's met a cat knows that felines are notoriously difficult to keep track of. On nearly a weekly basis, one of my own disappears somewhere in the house, hiding while I fruitlessly tear the place apart and ignore the sinking fear that they may have gotten outside. After some period of time, they just … reappear.
I am an entrepreneur and a research analyst by profession, a blogger and traveler by passion. Dogs are some of the most adorable pets a person can have. There are very few other pets that can even come close to a dog. Not even a cat can beat a dog in being a man's best friend. Having said that, there are certain breeds of dogs that can be quite ferocious and can make you wet your pants if you treat them wrong. Here is a list of the world's 8 most ferocious dog breeds.
Titan is a young black Labrador Retriever mix who loves life, a shelter staffer said. “If you are looking for a high-energy, active partner, Titan may just be the dog for you!”. Titan is just under a year old and still has all of his puppy energy, per staffers. He...
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Farm Museum is getting ready for its largest event of the year, the drive-thru Christmas light show. The light show will begin Dec. 5 and run until Dec. 20 from 6 to 9 p.m. each night. The drive-thru Christmas light event is...
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - At the Science Museum of Western Virginia Saturday, it was all about the robots. There was a robot scrimmage, where robots were challenged to move pick up and move items in a set pattern in a certain amount of time. Five teams of students took part in the competition, which was at the center of a larger series of displays throughout the museum dedicated to robot construction and education.
Did you know that Mardi Gras was born in Mobile, Alabama? Me neither. But they set me straight pretty quick at the Mobile Carnival Museum!. Mardi Gras is presented as a family friendly kind of event in Mobile. You see lots of children in the pictures of Mobile Mardi Gras crowds. So, in that sense, it seems very different from the New Orleans Mardi Gras experience.
On my list of places to visit while “Rediscovering My Hometown” was the Museum Center at 5ive Points. The Museum was opened to the public on September 11, 1999 and has held both permanent and rotating exhibits ever since. The building is both a museum and cultural center that houses exhibits and artifacts relating to the history of the Ocoee Region of Tennessee, which includes Bradley, Polk, and east Hamilton County.
Yale University's Peabody Museum will be free to the public forever. The museum is currently undergoing its first major renovation in nearly a century. When it reopens in 2024, there will be no cost to go in. The Peabody is home to more than 14 million objects and specimens, preserving...
The Irvine Historical Society’s would like to welcome visitor’s to the Irvine Historical Museum located in the oldest ranch building on the Irvine Ranch. The non-profit museum is run entirely by volunteers and is the only museum of local history with collections of Indian life, ranching, agriculture and unique moments of history.
A man in Massachusetts attended a routine estate sale four years ago, where a small drawing of a woman and child caught his eye. At the bottom was one of art history’s most recognizable monograms: “A.D.”. On a lark, he bought it for $30. At the very least, it was...
Join the Missouri History Museum in observing Veterans Day with a special screening of an episode of the HBO miniseries Band of Brothers. Twenty years after its premiere, Band of Brothers remains a significant entry into the vast canon of WWII filmography and media. Stick around after the screening for a discussion with Dr. Vincent Casaregola, director of film studies at SLU, on the evolution of Hollywood’s portrayal of warfare, the military, and its effects on how we learn and interpret history.
After Christie’s and Sotheby’s launched the marquee auction season in New York, Phillips staged its 20th century and contemporary art auction at its newly opened Park Avenue headquarters on Wednesday night. The sale brought in a total of $139 million, the highest total for an evening sale in the house’s history.
Of the 46 lots offered, 43 sold, with the sale achieving a 93 percent sell-through rate. Two lots—a painting of a young Vietnam War-era soldier by Barkley L. Hendricks from 1968 and another by Milton Avery from 1957—were withdrawn before the sale began. Eleven lots in the auction were offered...
As the Jefferson Valley Museum continues to grow, financing becomes a problem. Thanks to the generosity of The Country Store, The Jefferson Valley Community Foundation, and Barrick Gold, a research/resource room will soon be completed and ready for service. Last year was particularly bleak with lack of visitors due to...
Comments / 0