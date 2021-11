The filing for candidates for the May 17, 2022 primary election opened last week, with a couple of surprises in the mayor and property valuation administrator races. Although three people have voiced that intent to run for London mayor - with Randall Weddle and Judd Weaver already posting signs for their campaign - neither had filed for office. As of Tuesday morning, the sole candidate filing for the mayor's race was Debbie Gilbert, who had not announced any intent until last week. Gilbert is a licensed counselor and has worked with various programs in the community.

