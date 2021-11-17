ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, TX

Paducah Happenings

caprockcourier.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRIDAY, NOV. 19, 4 P.M. TILL ? Volunteers needed at the Library to assemble...

www.caprockcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
newsnationnow.com

Rittenhouse lawyer: I threw Fox film crew out of room 'several times'

(THE HILL) — Kyle Rittenhouse’s defense attorney Mark Richards said Friday that he threw Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s crew “out of the room several times” while they were filming footage for a documentary about the teen during his trial. On Friday, Fox News announced a “Tucker Carlson Originals” documentary...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
City
Paducah, TX
The Associated Press

Sudan military leaders reinstate deposed prime minister

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s deposed prime minister signed a deal with the military on Sunday that will see him reinstated, almost a month after a military coup put him under house arrest. A key pro-democracy group that has mobilized dozens of protests had dismissed the deal as “a form of betrayal.”
WORLD
NBC News

'More Bubbas, no Black pastors': Attorney for man accused of killing Arbery decried as racist

Before the murder trial began for the three white men accused in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, who was Black, race was expected to be a major theme in the case. Jurors were asked if they supported Black Lives Matter, if they had participated in any racial justice demonstrations and if they considered the Confederate flag to be racist. All but one Black person was struck from the jury. Eleven of the 12 jurors selected are white.
SOCIETY
The Hill

Democrats optimistic as social spending bill heads to Senate

The Biden administration and Democratic lawmakers were optimistic on Sunday after the House passed their social spending and climate package late last week, expressing confidence that the Build Back Better Act will pass the Senate and ultimately land on President Biden ’s desk. The House passed the Democrats’ massive social...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Venture Foods#Giveaway#Passports

Comments / 0

Community Policy