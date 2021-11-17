ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slide your turkey-day leftovers into this tasty sandwich

Cover picture for the articleIt’s almost time to unveil my Mr. and Mrs. Pilgrim salt and pepper shakers. This has become...

Taste Of Home

Can You Leave a Turkey Out to Thaw Overnight?

The more you can prep before Thanksgiving, the better. I don’t know what Thanksgiving morning looks like in other households, but in mine it’s hectic; potatoes being mashed in the slow cooker, intermittent phone calls from relatives, pumpkin pies covering the counter and roasted vegetables waiting for a turn in the oven.
kchi.com

Roasting Your Thanksgiving Turkey

Cooking for Thanksgiving for most of us will mean roasting the turkey in the oven. Of course, there are other methods to cook the bird, including grilling, smoking, and deep-frying, but we are talking about roasting. Sue Smith from the Butterball Hotline says prepare your bird with the seasoning of your choice. Smith says stuffing the bird is a personal choice.
Mashed

How Leftover Thanksgiving Turkey Led To The First TV Tray Dinner

They're frozen, they're fast, and they're filling — at least that's what they're marketed to be. The frozen TV dinner is a staple of cheap, easy, prepared meals, costing only a few dollars at most to prepare a full meal in only a matter of minutes. True, the TV dinner isn't exactly the healthiest food option in the world due to all that sodium, saturated fat, and starches (via The Cleveland Clinic), but there are a few frozen dinners that can be nutritious without sacrificing the quick and easy prep time. The Daily Meal suggested several healthy frozen dinners, from fish taco bowls to chicken enchilada bakes, that avoid the usually unhealthy (but sometimes delicious) offerings of flash-frozen foods.
Parade

Your Next Soup and Sandwich Night Is Begging for These Easy Tavern (Loose Meat) Sandwiches

I think there’s something many of us are overlooking when it comes to meal planning: We’ve got our chicken recipes galore, we’re all thrilled soup season is here and breakfast for supper is always a treat, but when’s the last time you planned a sandwich night? Sandwiches for supper can be simple, delicious and absolutely filling! I incorporate them into my weekly dinner menu a few times a month; and of course this time of year that usually means soup and sandwich combo night. After a long day, a warm bowl of soup with a favorite sandwich on the side can turn your mood around. These Tavern Sandwiches (aka Loose Meat Sandwiches) have familiar flavor and can be on the table in under an hour!
localsyr.com

Make Thanksgiving Pizza With Your Leftovers

We’re packing in all the traditional flavors of Thanksgiving day in pizza form, because what better way to make the most of your leftovers right? All you need are your standard turkey day leftovers, some pizza dough and an appetite. Ingredients:. Turkey. Thanksgiving stuffing. Gravy. Mashed Potatoes. Craisins or Cranberry...
Fox47News

Use Your Leftover Dark Turkey Meat In This Ramen Soup After Thanksgiving

While Thanksgiving dinner is a favorite meal for many, sometimes it’s actually the thought of having leftovers that is even more exciting. Whether your favorite Thanksgiving leftovers are the sides or the turkey itself, knowing you have a full meal waiting for you the next day without having to cook it is the perfect post-feast gift.
Epicurious

We’re Just Here for the Thanksgiving Turkey Sandwiches

A slice of turkey breast, corralled onto a plate with dressing and gravy, brussels sprouts, cranberry sauce, and the rest of the Thanksgiving gang is a masterpiece. You won’t find me knocking it. But, undeniably, a post-Thanksgiving sandwich is better. Test kitchen director Chris Morocco agrees. In fact, he told...
Lifehacker

Do Not Tent Your Turkey With Foil

I have always been a skin eater, much to my mother’s chagrin. “It’s not good for you,” she would say as she peeled the browned and burnished skin off a Costco rotisserie chicken. “I don’t care!” I would shout, as I tried to snatch it off her plate before she threw it in the garbage.
heraldsun.com

Too much leftover turkey? Turn it into Tetrazzini

Tomorrow is the big Turkey Day. Planning and prepping for a big holiday meal, even if it’s just for your household, is a production. It takes skill, timing, hard work and plenty of dish washing. Once it’s all said and done, it feels somewhat like a long run. You’re so...
New Jersey 101.5

Big Joe’s Open Face Turkey Sandwich

Some think that the best part of Thanksgiving is the leftovers. The flavors of the gravy and stuffing really have time to blend over the next day or two after cooking. With that in mind here’s a sandwich that will make you glad there were leftovers. Here’s a few tips...
tomahawkleader.com

Chef Andy: Turkey Leftover? Let Rachel Take Over

With the big feast about to commence, I not only think about the timing and preparation Thanksgiving dinner requires, but what to do with all the leftovers over the next few days. Of course you’re going to have a copycat lunch and maybe dinner the next day, but there is...
fitfoodiefinds.com

Leftover Turkey Salad

This delicious leftover turkey salad is the perfect recipe to make after a big turkey dinner. Use up all of your leftovers and make yourself a turkey salad sandwich or wrap. Do you have even more leftover turkey? Try making this leftover turkey soup, it’s perfect for a cozy night in or to freeze for later.
People

Kanchan Koya's Curried Turkey Salad Sandwich

"My husband's favorite comfort food is a turkey sandwich so I wanted to pay homage to his love of the classic sandwich but to add some pizazz," says Kanchan Koya about this day-after-Thanksgiving sandwich. "Play around with the spices," says the founder of Spice Spice Baby. "My family uses curry...
Downton Abbey Cooks

Use Leftover Holiday Turkey for a Comforting Baked Barley Risotto

If you haven’t tried using barley in risotto, you really are missing something. Full of fibre goodness, barley is a great alternative to arborio rice since it becomes plump and chewy when cooked. You could simply prepare this dish as baked barley and turkey but by adding the Parmesan and butter at the end, we can release the barley’s starches, creating that delicious creamy risotto texture.
myrecipes.com

10+ Tasty Ways to Make Turkey Chili

A little lighter and leaner than the traditional beef variety, turkey chili can still make a tasty meal. Dressed up with a plethora of beans, peppers, and spices, you may not even realize these recipes are made with turkey by the time they're done simmering. Make a bowl today and don't forget the toppings!
