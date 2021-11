The U.S dollar rose to 4.5 year highs against the Japanese Yen and 16 month highs against the euro today as Treasury yields extended their gains. With Federal Reserve Chairman Powell’s renomination, investors doubled down on tightening next year. Some market participants looking for as many as three quarter point hikes. We don’t think the Fed will be that aggressive but if inflation fails to ease, they may have to respond quickly. Atlanta Fed President Bostic joined the chorus of policymakers calling for faster tapering yesterday. He suggested that reducing asset purchases more aggressively at the onset gives them the option to raise interest rates sooner.

BUSINESS ・ 9 HOURS AGO