Tyler, the Creator, Måneskin, ‘Fancy Like’ Singer Walker Hayes, Mickey Guyton Join American Music Awards Lineup

Triple platinum-certified rapper Cardi B is set to make her hosting debut at the American Music Awards on Nov. 21, which will broadcast live on ABC from L.A.’s Microsoft Theater. The five-time AMA winner has three more nominations at this year’s ceremony — favorite female hip-hop artist and two nominations for “Up” as favorite music video and favorite hip-hop song.
With her new gig, Cardi B joins other notable AMAs hosts including Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Murphy, Jimmy Kimmel, Britney Spears, LL Cool J, Aretha Franklin, Diana Ross, Tracee Ellis Ross, Lionel Richie and Taraji P. Henson.
