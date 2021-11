Season 21 of The Voice is down to the Top 13 singers, but one of the coaches has a bit of an advantage over the others!. Kelly Clarkson's been touting her team's strengths all season, but after 14-year-old Hailey Mia won the first Instant Save of the season last week, Team Kelly has a genuine leg up in the competition, with four singers remaining on her team, while Blake Shelton, John Legend and Ariana Grande each only have three. Not only that, but two of the Top 13 singers on other teams -- Team Legend's Jershika Maple and Team Ariana's Holly Forbes -- were originally Team Kelly before getting stolen in the Battle and Knockout Rounds!

