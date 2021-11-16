EVENT UPDATES

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleRomain Lewis Captures First Bracelet in 2021 WSOP Event #76: $10,000 Super Turbo Bounty. The 2021 World Series of Poker (WSOP) Event #76: $10,000 Super Turbo Bounty reached its conclusion on Tuesday, and out of 307 bounty hunters, Romain Lewis came out on top to win his first WSOP bracelet and...

WSOP 2021 | DAY 2 OF MAIN EVENT IS UNDERWAY! |Update Day 41

What happened on day 40 of the World Series Of Poker in Las Vegas!. You can find live reports on all of today's WSOP events at PokerNews.com, or directly via the links below:. Event #67F: $10,000 MAIN EVENT No-Limit Hold'em World Championship - Day 1F - https://bit.ly/2021WSOP67F. Event #68C: $1,111...
THE WORLD SERIES OF POKER MOVES TO THE STRIP AT BALLYS AND PARIS LAS VEGAS IN 2022

LAS VEGAS (Nov. 17, 2021) – Caesars Entertainment’s World Series of Poker (WSOP®) announced today that the 53rd annual World Series of Poker tournament will be held at Bally’s and Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, May 31 – July 19, 2022, with actor, comedian and card player Vince Vaughn named as the event’s official celebrity Master of Ceremonies. Following a successful 17-year run at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino, the WSOP continues its tradition as the largest, richest and most prestigious gaming event in the world at an all-new location. For the first time, the WSOP will be held at the heart of the famed Las Vegas Strip inside Bally’s and Paris.
