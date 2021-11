The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for several upcoming WWE events, including Survivor Series next weekend. That show currently has 9,050 tickets out for the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on November 21, with 7,000 paid. When WWE sells out the building, it’s usually around 15,500 with 13,600 paid. There are 868 tickets on the secondary market. When Summerslam has been there in the past, there had been as many as 7,000 tickets on the secondary market, which indicates lower interest for this show. They get-in price is $46.

WWE ・ 9 DAYS AGO