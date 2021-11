OUTKAST: (Singing) I love the way you move. I love the way you move. I love the way you move. I love the way, I love the way. MARTIN: The creators of "The Way You Move," Big Boi and Sleepy Brown, have teamed up once again for a new album called "The Big Sleepover." Big Boi, of course, is also one half of the rap supergroup Outkast, along with Andre 3000. And it's been 27 years since the release of their first album, so he is no newcomer to this, and he is with us now to tell us what he's been up to and what is on his mind. Welcome. Thank you so much for being here.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO