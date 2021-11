In a media world where crime and negativity rules the headlines, it's awesome to be able to share a story like this. A couple of months ago, this was just another negative story. I'm sure you remember what happened at Southwood High School back in September, but if not, here's a brief recap. 23 students were arrested over a three-day period following a monstrous brawl on campus. It was a horrible story, to say the least. I remember writing the article and genuinely thinking that Southwood had lost control and they might never get it back.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 12 DAYS AGO