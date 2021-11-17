Grand Lake Family Grateful For ‘Angels’ Who Are Helping Them Rebuild – CBS Denver

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The war in Afghanistan may be over but a North Texas family is reminded of it every day. That’s because they have opened their home to an Afghan immigrant along with his expecting wife and three children. Mohammed Stoman Hotak and his family barely made it out of Afghanistan in August aboard a packed plane, leaving their home with only two suitcases, because his work on a U.S. military base would make him a certain target of the Taliban. Two weeks ago, the 29-year-old immigrant along with his pregnant wife and three children moved into the Grand Prairie...

GRAND PRAIRIE, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO