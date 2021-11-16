ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PRCA Census: Progress needed on 'inequitable' gender and ethnicity pay gaps

By Ian Griggs
prweek.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe PR and comms industry's gender pay gap (GPG) fluctuated from nearly 15 per cent in March 2020 to 21 per cent in September that year before settling at its current level of 12.7 per cent, the PRCA said. Meanwhile the ethnicity pay gap (EPG) stands at 16 per...

