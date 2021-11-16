PRCA Census: Progress needed on 'inequitable' gender and ethnicity pay gaps

It’s well-known that on average, male employees earn more than female ones, even when controlling for employees’ job titles and qualifications. But thanks to new regulations, the public may soon have access not just to general gender pay gap statistics, but to granular pay data for individual companies. Back in 2018, the UK passed a regulation requiring all companies to disclose pay gap data on a publicly-searchable website, and earlier this year Illinois became the latest U.S. state to mandate that firms with over 100 employees must report employee pay statistics broken down by gender and race, also for publication on a state website. How will this increased visibility into firms’ pay equity impact both companies and their customers?

