Lynn Maleh: I grew up outside NYC in the post 9/11 era, hating that I was Middle Eastern. I lathered myself in sunscreen trying not to look brown and routinely made my mom straighten my hair with a clothes iron. When I started comedy, I didn’t realize it was going to be an incredible healing journey of coming to terms with (and even amplifying) my own cultural identity. SO getting to produce and host the FIRST EVER MENA-only show at the @hollywoodimprov (the club that inspired me to get into standup in the first place) feels Idk… huge?

5 DAYS AGO