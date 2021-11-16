Re: Storage vMotion simultaneous disk copy

Power Score: 66.51 Momentum Score: 36.0 (2) HQ: Mountain View, CA CEO: Charles Giancarlo. When Pure Storage was starting its business as a flash storage hardware and software provider in the early 2010s, flash was expensive and had limited adoption across the enterprise. Still, Pure had found a niche, and as the price of flash has dropped — falling 10x in less than 10 years — its revenue grew 50% per quarter leading up to its 2015 IPO. Now though, as flash storage has become commoditized, Pure has focused on growing its hybrid cloud subscription services that offer Pure's management capabilities across both cloud and on-prem for heavy-duty workloads like chip design, analytics and AI. As CTO Rob Lee noted, the hybrid focus — and the software layers built on top — have been designed for "extending our reach, helping customers work with their data a couple of more steps down the road beyond just serving the bits and bytes of storage." That expansion has paid off: Pure reported in August that its subscription services were now more than 34% of its revenue.

SOFTWARE ・ 12 DAYS AGO