Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. recently acquired a portfolio of three hotels for a total purchase price of $126 million. The portfolio consists of the existing 157-room Hilton Garden Inn Fort Worth Medical Center in Fort Worth for $29.5 million or $188,000 per key, the existing and recently renovated 112-room Homewood Suites by Hilton Fort Worth Medical Center in Fort Worth for $21.5 million or $192,000 per key and the existing 243-room Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Portland Pearl District in Portland, OR for $75 million or $309,000 per key.

