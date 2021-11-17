Jack Harlow’s Thanksgiving Hookup: $100 Towards Groceries, Vouchers & More!

Art LaFleur, who is known for his role as Babe Ruth in the cult classic The Sandlot has reportedly passed away at the age of 78. According to TMZ, The Sandlot star died on Wednesday (November 16th) after a 10-year battle with Parkinson’s disease. His wife Shelley revealed to the media outlet that the actor passed away in his home surrounded by his family. It was also revealed that LaFleur was still cracking jokes to make his family laugh in the days leading up to his passing.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO